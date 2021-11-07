Truist Securities Cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $194.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wingstop from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.06.

WING opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.69. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,394,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,874,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 8,152.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,230,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,898,000 after buying an additional 1,215,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after purchasing an additional 272,197 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

