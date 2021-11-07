Truist Securities Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $3,100.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,651.33.

Booking stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $107.53 billion, a PE ratio of 285.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,701.09 and a twelve month high of $2,631.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,406.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,307.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 41.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $1,472,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $20,929,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Booking by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,080,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

