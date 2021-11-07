Truist Securiti Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings of $5.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.65.

NYSE:COP opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $28.78 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $32,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

