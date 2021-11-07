Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NMI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.72 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.70.

Get NMI alerts:

NMIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

NMIH opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. NMI had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 46.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 20.4% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 625,118 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NMI by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,678,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,082 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in NMI in the second quarter worth $68,426,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NMI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,699,000 after purchasing an additional 91,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NMI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,453,000 after purchasing an additional 82,053 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.