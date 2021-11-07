Truist Raises Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $115.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price target boosted by Truist from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.60.

QLYS stock opened at $135.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 79.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.22 and its 200-day moving average is $107.69. Qualys has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total transaction of $32,156,327.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 953,970 shares of company stock valued at $113,605,284. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

