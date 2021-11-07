Truist Boosts Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $250.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) had its price objective boosted by Truist from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

VRSK opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $217.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 30.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total value of $97,522.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,319 shares of company stock valued at $29,033,769 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 58.8% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.