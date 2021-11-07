Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.93. Triterras has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $15.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Triterras by 200.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Triterras by 144.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 494,385 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Triterras

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

