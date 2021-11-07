TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Holdings Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) by 75.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136,659 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.13% of TriState Capital worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,630,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 594,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 466,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 237.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 267,652 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 32.8% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 358,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 88,540 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSC shares. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

TriState Capital stock opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.80. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $31.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.20.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. TriState Capital had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

