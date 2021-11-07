TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.180-$2.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $846.97 million-$870.07 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $859.96 million.

Shares of TriMas stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 108,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,557. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.54. TriMas has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). TriMas had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TriMas from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.