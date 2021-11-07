Tribe Market Cap Reaches $520.01 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Tribe coin can now be bought for about $1.15 or 0.00001841 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a total market cap of $520.01 million and $34.86 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 27.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00051717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.89 or 0.00258315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00101956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011879 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tribe Coin Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.