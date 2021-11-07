TreeHouse Foods (THS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect TreeHouse Foods to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $34.33 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653,175 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.15% of TreeHouse Foods worth $78,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

