TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for TransUnion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.01. TransUnion reported earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $4.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.45.

NYSE TRU opened at $113.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

