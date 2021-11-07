TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get TransGlobe Energy alerts:

LON:TGL opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Wednesday. TransGlobe Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 34.50 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 230 ($3.00). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The company has a market capitalization of £143.63 million and a P/E ratio of 6.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 135.72.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for TransGlobe Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransGlobe Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.