Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $205.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $189.29.

Shares of TT stock opened at $184.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $137.08 and a 52-week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

