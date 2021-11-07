Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 22,776 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,970% compared to the typical volume of 742 call options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on ViewRay in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. ViewRay has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. ViewRay’s revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 1,037.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 514,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after purchasing an additional 289,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,821 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 224.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 80,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

