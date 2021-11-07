Traders Purchase High Volume of Alzamend Neuro Call Options (NASDAQ:ALZN)

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 48,926 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 3,693% compared to the typical volume of 1,290 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Univest Sec assumed coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Alzamend Neuro alerts:

Shares of ALZN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.57. Alzamend Neuro has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $33.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth about $498,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alzamend Neuro

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AL001 for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Alzamend Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alzamend Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.