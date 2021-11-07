Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 826.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 231,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,343 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $43,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 178,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $13,383,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 28.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,995,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average is $192.45. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $127.78 and a 52-week high of $220.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.