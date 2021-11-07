TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down to $32.77

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.77, but opened at $30.56. TPI Composites shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 3,390 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.94 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)
TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.
