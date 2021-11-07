TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Shares Gap Down to $32.77

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.77, but opened at $30.56. TPI Composites shares last traded at $31.41, with a volume of 3,390 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.21 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.94 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $458.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.79 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

