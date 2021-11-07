Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.47

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.47 and traded as high as $25.82. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $25.61, with a volume of 4,738 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after buying an additional 134,242 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 176,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,111 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 149,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 29,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 39,250 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

