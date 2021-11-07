Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading Down 0.9%

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) shares were down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 13,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 30,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.5747 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.84%. This is an increase from Top Glove Co. Bhd.’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

