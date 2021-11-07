TONToken Price Tops $0.0127 (TON)

TONToken (CURRENCY:TON) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. TONToken has a total market capitalization of $567,928.01 and $52,496.00 worth of TONToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TONToken coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TONToken has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TONToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00051472 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.79 or 0.00256018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00101915 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00011855 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TONToken Coin Profile

TON is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. TONToken’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TONToken is toncommunity.org . TONToken’s official Twitter account is @TONCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

TONToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TONToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TONToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TONToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TONToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TONToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.