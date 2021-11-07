Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Raised to C$1.90

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its target price upped by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.70 to C$1.90 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TWM. National Bankshares set a C$1.75 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.90.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$1.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$475.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.90. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.65 and a one year high of C$1.58.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.78 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

