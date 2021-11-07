thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.36

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and traded as low as $10.29. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $10.38, with a volume of 6,609 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on TKAMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.06.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 39.49% and a net margin of 34.16%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that thyssenkrupp AG will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ThyssenKrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

