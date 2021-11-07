Thore Cash Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. One Thore Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $32,922.30 and approximately $132,404.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.19 or 0.00321898 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000095 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

