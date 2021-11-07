Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to C$165.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.80.

NYSE:TRI opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $78.04 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 102.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 88.04%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 745,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,241,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,894,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $584,974,000 after purchasing an additional 256,533 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 6.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 76,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

