Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $43.47 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $2.00 billion and $43.47 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.19 or 0.00137055 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.09 or 0.00511742 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00016438 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00070777 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001573 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

