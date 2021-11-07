The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $32.00

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMB. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Williams Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.75.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The Williams Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 231,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 225,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 121,412 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 40.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 320,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 91,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 17.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 379,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

