The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $18.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WU. BTIG Research cut The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.
Shares of WU opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 11,414.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.