The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Price Target Cut to $18.00

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WU. BTIG Research cut The Western Union from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded The Western Union from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on The Western Union from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Shares of WU opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The Western Union has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.91.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The Western Union had a return on equity of 357.55% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter worth approximately $98,533,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 11,414.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,960,764 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 286.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,419,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in The Western Union by 1,365.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

