The Sandbox Market Cap Achieves $2.34 Billion (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded up 70.6% against the US dollar. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $2.34 billion and approximately $518.28 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00238596 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006436 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $354.87 or 0.00568689 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

