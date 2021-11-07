The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

JYNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $70.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.43.

Get The Joint alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $96.94 on Friday. The Joint has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.69.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The Joint had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Joint will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of The Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,614 shares of company stock worth $3,323,356 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,690 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after purchasing an additional 245,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after purchasing an additional 196,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of The Joint by 472.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 298,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,087,000 after purchasing an additional 246,694 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.