The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $7.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS.

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 909.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.97 on Thursday, reaching $125.78. The stock had a trading volume of 417,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,559. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $110.53 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

