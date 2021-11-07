The Hackett Group (HCKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. The Hackett Group has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $0.280-$0.300 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. On average, analysts expect The Hackett Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HCKT opened at $21.67 on Friday. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $645.98 million, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCKT. Roth Capital raised their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

