The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €26.40 Price Target for Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($31.06) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 6th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.21 ($37.90).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of FRA EVK opened at €28.08 ($33.04) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of €28.62.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Recommended Story: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.