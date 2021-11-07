The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 106.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after acquiring an additional 917,080 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 18,101.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 742,870 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth approximately $116,764,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of CLX stock opened at $163.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.26.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

CLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.