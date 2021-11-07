The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.52, but opened at $33.00. The Chemours shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 9,477 shares traded.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.78.

In related news, SVP David C. Shelton sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $304,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,305 shares of company stock valued at $5,540,675. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 6,486.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Chemours by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.63.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

