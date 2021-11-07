The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of The Chemours worth $9,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Chemours by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 15,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $527,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Shelton sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $37,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,305 shares of company stock worth $5,540,675. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Chemours from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.78.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Chemours had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 75.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm deliver solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

