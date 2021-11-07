The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Cheesecake Factory from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens reduced their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.10.

CAKE opened at $46.60 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

