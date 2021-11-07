The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) will post $0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 290.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAKE stock opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Featured Story: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.