The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Lowered by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,805 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,398,966 shares of company stock worth $110,469,563 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.95.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.