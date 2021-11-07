The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $3,496,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 960.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 27,430 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 86.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,343,000 after purchasing an additional 200,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $564.00 to $492.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $797.80.

In other news, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 20,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.18, for a total value of $10,234,687.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM opened at $502.71 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $479.80 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $524.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $798.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.71 and a beta of 0.70.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $561.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.