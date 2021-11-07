The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Boeing’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the highest is $0.37. The Boeing posted earnings of ($15.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Boeing will report full-year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $6.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Boeing.

Get The Boeing alerts:

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $260.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

NYSE:BA traded up $11.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.46. 16,936,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,041,601. The company has a market capitalization of $131.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 309.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,439,951 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $133,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,283 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $223,059,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Boeing (BA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.