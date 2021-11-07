The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $142.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.62. The Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.75 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $1.0275 dividend. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.81%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.60 per share, with a total value of $1,203,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 101.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

