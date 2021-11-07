The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for The Beauty Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Beauty Health will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Beauty Health.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.30 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SKIN. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of The Beauty Health stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,120. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70. The Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $41,814,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

