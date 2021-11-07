The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) versus Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Head-To-Head Survey

The Bank of East Asia (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) and Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares The Bank of East Asia and Edenred’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Bank of East Asia N/A N/A N/A Edenred N/A N/A N/A

The Bank of East Asia has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Edenred has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Bank of East Asia and Edenred, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Bank of East Asia 0 1 1 0 2.50 Edenred 0 0 7 0 3.00

Edenred has a consensus target price of $29.99, indicating a potential upside of 13.00%. Given Edenred’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Edenred is more favorable than The Bank of East Asia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Edenred shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The Bank of East Asia and Edenred’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Bank of East Asia $3.46 billion 1.30 $465.85 million N/A N/A Edenred $1.67 billion 7.92 $271.87 million N/A N/A

The Bank of East Asia has higher revenue and earnings than Edenred.

Dividends

The Bank of East Asia pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Edenred pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Summary

Edenred beats The Bank of East Asia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as SME loans and financing guarantee schemes; corporate and commercial financing products, including syndicated and construction loans, acquisition and structured financing, working capital financing, share financing and IPO-related loans, and commercial mortgages; trade finance services and expert trade solutions; factoring services; import trade finance; guarantee services; eTradeConnect that allows buyers and sellers to connect, transact, share information, and submit applications for financing through a single platform; cash management services; corporate wealth management products; foreign exchange and treasury products; trade settlement and financing services; onshore and offshore loans; and marine cargo, property, trade credit, employee compensation, pet, medical, life, savings, and endowment insurance plans. In addition, it provides private banking services comprises investment advisory services; investment solutions, such as unit trusts, linked deposits, currency trading and management, global equities and bonds investments, structured products, and options and derivatives; portfolio management services; securities and futures broking services; cyber banking, credit cards, and ATM; and various international services. The company operates approximately 170 outlets in Hong Kong, Mainland China, other Asian countries and regions, and internationally. The Bank of East Asia, Limited was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

