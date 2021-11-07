The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.The Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.150-$2.150 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TBBK. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 271,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,528. The Bancorp has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.46.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,912.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,814 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The Bancorp worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

