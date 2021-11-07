The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Rating Reiterated by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities raised The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The Andersons has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.27. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Andersons will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.02%.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in The Andersons by 659.7% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 186,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 161,916 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Andersons by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in The Andersons by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,925,000 after purchasing an additional 141,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

