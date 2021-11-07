TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 173,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 280,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 27,215 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1,078.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 72,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day moving average of $33.67. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX).

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.