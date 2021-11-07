Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,058 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.50 and a 12 month high of $182.20.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

