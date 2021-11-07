Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 363,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,339 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $23,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRNO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.43.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

