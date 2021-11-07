Terrence A. Duffy Buys 1,600 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) CEO Terrence A. Duffy purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $220.21 per share, with a total value of $352,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ CME opened at $221.71 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.30 and a fifty-two week high of $230.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average of $207.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on CME Group from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 411.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 37,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 30,255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.